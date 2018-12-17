Asanko Gold (AKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AKG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. 802,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,958. Asanko Gold has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,414,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 475,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 68.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 806,300 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 20,415,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284,309 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,228,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,900,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,600 shares during the period.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.