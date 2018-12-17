Ashford Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,875,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,687,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,770,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 680,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $5,052,835.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at $223,583,182.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $542,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.71.

Shares of MKTX opened at $226.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.09. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $231.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/ashford-capital-management-inc-increases-stake-in-marketaxess-holdings-inc-mktx.html.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.