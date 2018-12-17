Ashland Global (ASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Stock analysts at Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $71.61. 8,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,612. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $193,647.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $354,341.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $164,375.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,353 shares of company stock worth $1,418,052. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,582,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 131,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,612,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

