Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a market cap of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 348,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 24.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 892,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 18.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 53,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

