Aspen Technology (AZPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Aspen Technology from a d- rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $549,791.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,510,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $750,274 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.