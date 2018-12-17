Associated Capital Group’s (AC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

AC opened at $34.54 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $70,303.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 144,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

