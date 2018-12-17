ATBCoin Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. ATBCoin has a market cap of $259,353.00 and $3.66 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.02506425 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.02210219 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00064666 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003657 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000588 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

