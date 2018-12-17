Atlantic Trust LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $51.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $663.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.45 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,656.35% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUN. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Klein acquired 20,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $1,019,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,491.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 2,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $102,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $627,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atlantic Trust LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/atlantic-trust-llc-has-1-06-million-stake-in-cedar-fair-l-p-fun.html.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.