Atlantic Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 3,040 Welltower Inc (WELL)

Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE WELL opened at $72.34 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $317,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

