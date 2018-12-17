Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.79.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $323.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.91 million. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

