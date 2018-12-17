AT&T Inc. (T) Short Interest Update

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,736,172 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 64,262,282 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,575,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

