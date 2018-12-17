Aurora DAO (AURA) Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Aurora DAO has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $2,985.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurora DAO has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Aurora DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.26 or 0.09922071 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00031993 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Aurora DAO Profile

AURA is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,619,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao. The official website for Aurora DAO is auroradao.com.

Aurora DAO Token Trading

Aurora DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

