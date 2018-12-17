Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $137.79 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Shares of ADSK opened at $131.50 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,008 shares of company stock worth $3,784,036. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

