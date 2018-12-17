Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Wedbush issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $134.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $107.61 and a 1 year high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $9,059,774.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,409,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $10,191,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

