AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Director William Andrew Mckenna Sells 3,000 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.40, for a total transaction of $2,650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,303,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Andrew Mckenna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $871.24 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $590.76 and a 52-week high of $896.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 59.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $854.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $818.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.41.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

