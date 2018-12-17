Avalara Inc (AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will post sales of $71.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.21 million and the highest is $71.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $265.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.82 million to $265.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $318.48 million, with estimates ranging from $315.50 million to $324.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avalara to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avalara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Avalara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $30.72. 19,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,938. Avalara has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

