AWARE Market Cap Hits $0.00 (AT)

AWARE (CURRENCY:AT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One AWARE coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $50.98 and $51.55. AWARE has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2,951.00 worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AWARE has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.28 or 0.11709354 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00032180 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

AWARE Profile

AWARE (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. AWARE’s official website is www.aware.bi. AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official. AWARE’s official message board is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL.

AWARE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AWARE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AWARE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

