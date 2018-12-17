AXA (AXAHY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $21.49 on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

