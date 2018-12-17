Axiom (AXIOM) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Axiom (CURRENCY:AXIOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Axiom coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Axiom has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $66.00 worth of Axiom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axiom has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010737 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00253482 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2015. The official website for Axiom is axiomcrypto.org. Axiom’s official Twitter account is @AxiomCrypto.

Axiom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axiom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axiom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axiom using one of the exchanges listed above.

