B. Riley Reiterates “$14.00” Price Target for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

