B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Insider Sells C$106,800.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) insider Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$106,800.00.

Roger Richer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$69,400.00.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.49 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$423.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.180000017535818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.10 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.34.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

