Bacanora Lithium (BCN) Shares Down 8.7%

Bacanora Lithium PLC (LON:BCN) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.15 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.15 ($0.29). 245,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 279,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

