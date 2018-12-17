Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in National Grid plc (NGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in National Grid by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in National Grid by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.4%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

