Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,786,000 after acquiring an additional 537,375 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,272,000 after buying an additional 3,702,812 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $94,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $61,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.72. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking.

