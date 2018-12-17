Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 388.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $39.07 on Monday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

