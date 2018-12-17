Balmoral Resources (BAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 37611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Balmoral Resources Company Profile (TSE:BAR)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

