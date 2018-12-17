Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $3.62 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,864 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 278,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,863,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,043,821,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $9,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,081,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957,367 shares of company stock valued at $151,978,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $111.93 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

