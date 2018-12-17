Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $9.81 Million Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. comprises about 1.1% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 9.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a fifty-two week low of $2,870.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,650.00.

