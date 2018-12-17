Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,543,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,234,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 858,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,216,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 124,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 31.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

