Bank of America Upgrades WPP (WPP) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

WPP stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. WPP has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $103.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,943,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,429,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,894,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,879,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

