Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Ennis, Inc. (EBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Ennis worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ennis by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Ennis by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 186,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 704.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 77,088 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $469.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.68. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, analysts expect that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-increases-stake-in-ennis-inc-ebf.html.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.