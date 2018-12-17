Banner Co. (BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post $134.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.90 million. Banner reported sales of $128.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $507.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.10 million to $509.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $560.78 million, with estimates ranging from $551.02 million to $577.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Banner had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. FIG Partners raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $34,985.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 1,500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $86,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,160 shares of company stock valued at $184,076. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. 3,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,452. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Banner has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

