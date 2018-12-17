Barclays Analysts Give NMI (NMIH) a $27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $27.00 price target on NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised NMI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. NMI has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that NMI will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 83,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,180.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,295,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

