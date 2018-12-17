Barclays Boosts Bunzl (BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report released on Friday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,660 ($34.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,385.69 ($31.17).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,415 ($31.56) on Friday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,918.50 ($25.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,472 ($32.30).

In other news, insider Paul Nicholas Hussey sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,340 ($30.58), for a total transaction of £113,864.40 ($148,784.01). Also, insider Patrick Larmon sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,404 ($31.41), for a total value of £685,140 ($895,256.76). Insiders have sold 71,005 shares of company stock worth $169,142,509 over the last three months.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

