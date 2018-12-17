Barclays Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Price Target to GBX 6,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,450 ($84.28) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,800 ($114.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,060 ($92.25).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,175 ($80.69) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,562 ($72.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

