Barclays Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Price Target to $145.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $140.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $119.90. 27,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,651. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.93 per share, for a total transaction of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $243,590.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,276,000 after buying an additional 1,822,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,581,000 after buying an additional 758,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 613,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,841,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,052,000 after buying an additional 548,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

