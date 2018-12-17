Bata (BTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $239.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Bata has a total market cap of $77,331.00 and $239.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00826002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,050,858 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

