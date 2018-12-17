Baupost Group LLC MA Acquires 548,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,000 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 2.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 1.11% of McKesson worth $288,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in McKesson by 13,239.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 987,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 979,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,775,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in McKesson by 9,884.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 565,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 560,052 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in McKesson by 128.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,475,000 after buying an additional 361,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McKesson by 173.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after buying an additional 329,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $116.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $116.22 and a 1-year high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

