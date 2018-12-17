Baupost Group LLC MA Takes Position in Univar Inc (UNVR)

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,771,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,302,000. Univar makes up 0.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 1.25% of Univar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at $245,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at $253,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Univar by 148.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

UNVR opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Univar had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $69,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,750 shares of company stock worth $584,575. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

