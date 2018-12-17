Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Bought by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises about 2.5% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Baxter International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 312,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,919 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $1,639,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Baxter International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Baxter International by 62.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Baxter International by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 267,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $65.70 on Monday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

In other news, insider Third Point Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $548,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

