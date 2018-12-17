Belo Sun Mining (BSX) Shares Up 13.8%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 162,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 540,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc acquired 364,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,608.00. Also, insider Valley Gold Master Fund L. Sun acquired 626,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$131,650.89. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,879,709 shares of company stock valued at $591,679 in the last quarter.
About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
