Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) & First BancTrust (FIRT) Head to Head Analysis

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) and First BancTrust (OTCMKTS:FIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of First BancTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beneficial Bancorp and First BancTrust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beneficial Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 First BancTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beneficial Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Beneficial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beneficial Bancorp is more favorable than First BancTrust.

Dividends

Beneficial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First BancTrust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Profitability

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and First BancTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beneficial Bancorp 12.85% 4.27% 0.76% First BancTrust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and First BancTrust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beneficial Bancorp $226.63 million 4.90 $23.93 million N/A N/A First BancTrust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beneficial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First BancTrust.

Summary

Beneficial Bancorp beats First BancTrust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of commercial loans and leases, which comprises business loans, small business leases, commercial real estate loans, and commercial construction loans; residential loans, including one- to four-family residential real estate loans; and consumer personal loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal loans, recreational vehicles, and educational loans. Further, it provides insurance brokerage and wealth management services; and property, casualty, life, and health and benefits insurance services. Additionally, the company holds title to various securities and other investments; holds and manages other real estate owned properties. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

First BancTrust Company Profile

First BancTrust Corporation operates as the holding company for First Bank and Trust, IL, a chartered bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to households, agriculture, and small businesses customers in the east-central Illinois. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, various money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as time and brokered time deposits; checking accounts; and retirement and health savings accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as fixed and adjustable rate loans, first-time home buyer loans, FHA and VA loans for veterans, rural development loans, construction loans, and home equity loans; consumer loans, including personal, vehicle, home equity line of credit, and share loans; commercial loans consisting of revolving lines of credit, equipment loans, term loans, and commercial and investment real estate loans; and agriculture loans, such as equipment, farm real estate, and operating loans. The company also provides financial planning, online and mobile banking, e-statements, merchant processing, and remote capture services; and card services. In addition, it offers land title insurance and closing agency services, as well as crop insurance products to agricultural customers. The company serves individual and corporate customers through its offices in Paris, Marshall, Savoy, Rantoul, Champaign, and Martinsville, Illinois. First BancTrust Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Paris, Illinois.

