Berenberg Bank Raises Berkeley Group (BKG) Price Target to GBX 3,450

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,014 ($52.45) to GBX 4,095 ($53.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,579 ($46.77) to GBX 3,433 ($44.86) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,782.10 ($49.42).

Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,376 ($44.11) on Friday. Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,903 ($37.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80).

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported GBX 246 ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a GBX 7.12 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Peter Vernon bought 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,263 ($42.64) per share, with a total value of £19,871.67 ($25,965.86). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,587 ($46.87), for a total transaction of £195,957.81 ($256,053.59).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company builds homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets.

