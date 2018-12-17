Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY) CEO Arthur T. Smith Purchases 5,000 Shares

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) CEO Arthur T. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BRY opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Berry Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

