B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 85.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 151,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 54.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. CL King began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.55.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

