BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Receives $4.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

BDSI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 141.35% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paolantonio Ernest Robert De sold 16,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $61,250.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $143,730. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 64,803 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

