Biomerica (BMRA) Price Target Lowered to $6.25 at B. Riley

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.50 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 156.15% from the company’s previous close.

Biomerica stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of -0.13.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

