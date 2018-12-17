BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,709. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Peter Mueller acquired 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,062.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,152 shares of company stock worth $95,778.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,254,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.