Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Tops $3.47 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00005449 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $62,955.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000197 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000087 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,382,163 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

