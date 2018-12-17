Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] (BCHSV) Price Hits $65.59 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] (CURRENCY:BCHSV) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] coin can currently be purchased for about $65.59 or 0.01535160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $171.73 million worth of Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.02312710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00143637 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00185138 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.